How will Deshaun Watson respond to David Culley hire?

The biggest current question in the NFL has to do with how Deshaun Watson will respond to the David Culley hire.

Watson has been frustrated with the Houston Texans for a while. His frustration seemingly began when Houston’s front office made bad moves, such as trading away DeAndre Hopkins. Then the team had a poor season, fired Bill O’Brien, and upset the quarterback by not including him in their hiring process.

There has been persistent speculation that Watson wants a trade, and a recent report said he wanted out regardless of the head coaching hire.

Now that we know whom Houston has hired — and it wasn’t Watson’s reportedly top choice — the question is whether Watson wants out or is willing to give Culley a chance.

Culley had to have taken the job knowing it was very possible, if not likely, that he wouldn’t have Watson to build upon. Not having Watson makes it an unappealing job, while having him makes it appealing.

We know that Watson’s anger was simmering, but maybe he’s cooled off some and is willing to give Culley a chance. If not, Culley will have a very tough job ahead of him.