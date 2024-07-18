 Skip to main content
Former All-Pro offensive lineman has surprising theory for Hall of Fame snub

July 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Willie Anderson pointing his finger

2005.10.16 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals Willie Anderson celebrates their 31-23 win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday October 16, 2005. The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger

Three-time All-Pro offensive lineman Willie Anderson firmly believes he has a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also blames one surprising thing for his exclusion.

In an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show, Anderson argued that “The Blind Side” movie was at least partly responsible for his exclusion from the Hall of Fame. In Anderson’s eyes, the film contributed to a bias against right tackles, with left tackles getting much more attention instead.

“I think the media had a bias because they didn’t understand the importance of — the guys we blocked on that side were some of the best rushers of all time, and the whole blind side thing took off because of the movie, and the right side guys got pushed away,” Anderson said. “These kids here, you got some kids that are 18, 19 years old, they would tell you, ‘I only want to play left tackle.’ I say, well, go look at what Penei Sewell’s contract was for the Detroit Lions this year. The kids and their parents, because of the media’s push of ‘The Blind Side’ and left tackle, is a huge deal.”

“The Blind Side” was, indeed, a big hit, and definitely helped draw attention to offensive linemen that protect a quarterback’s so-called blind side. Right tackles have been regarded as more crucial to the run game, and in the modern NFL, the likes of Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson have attracted plenty of attention for their ability at the position.

The film Anderson blames for his snub has not exactly had a happy real-life ending either.

