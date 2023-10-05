Giants’ Wink Martindale has fantastic quote about preparing for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins provide a huge challenge for defensive coordinators this year, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is no different. He said as much Thursday with a tremendous quote.

Martindale joked that he was “sleeping like a baby” while prepping for the Dolphins, which involved him waking up every couple of hours and crying.

Wink Martindale says he's been "sleeping like a baby" in preparation for the Dolphins: "Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep" 😂 pic.twitter.com/SiV4k6Ur12 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

“My wife called me last night before she went to bed, she said she was worried about me, she said ‘Are you getting any sleep?’ I said yeah, I’m sleeping like a baby. Every two hours I wake up and cry and go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep,” Martindale joked. “It’s unbelievable. But that’s where this league’s heading.

“I told our staff, we’re all old enough to remember the Greatest Show on Turf. This is like that, 2023, supersonic. They are fast, faster than that.”

Martindale is referring to the St. Louis Rams teams around the turn of the century, led by quarterback Kurt Warner and running back Marshall Faulk. At the time, they were seen as one of the best offenses in NFL history, so for Martindale to make that comparison is high praise indeed.

The Dolphins beat up on the Denver Broncos so badly in Week 3 that they actually took some pity on their opponents. The Buffalo Bills slowed them down enough to beat them last week, but the Giants are facing a very tough test, and Martindale knows it.