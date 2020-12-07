Xavien Howard weighs in on ‘BS’ ejection against Bengals

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was ejected Sunday under controversial circumstances, and he’s not afraid to say so.

Howard and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd were both tossed from Sunday’s game for what looked like a fairly minor scuffle, which you can take a look at here. Howard agreed with that characterization, but took responsibility for getting involved in the first place.

“I didn’t throw a punch so I thought it was a BS call,” Howard said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I put my team in a bad situation. I can’t do that down the stretch.”

Fair enough, but plenty of others playing in that game put themselves in a worse position than Howard and got away with it. After all, you can see the far more blatant things that took place later in the game that led to some real bad blood.