Texas WR takes heat for his NFL Combine showing

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond lost the crowd in Indianapolis Saturday with his NFL Combine showing.

Bond had essentially guaranteed that he would break the record for fastest 40-yard dash time in Combine history when he spoke to the media on Friday. He predicted he would easily clear the record of 4.21, and even suggested he might be able to hit the 4.1 mark if he was feeling good.

Unfortunately for Bond, he could not back up the talk. His first attempt unofficially came in at 4.41, not even close to the record. That prompted NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to chide him a bit.

“That’s why you’ve got to underpromise and overdeliver,” Jeremiah said.

Texas WR Isaiah Bond runs a 4.41u in his first 40 attempt.



Bond got a second chance, but again failed to deliver. His second attempt was not significantly better, as he posted a 4.40 40-yard time. That caused him to lose the crowd, as many could be heard booing him after the unofficial time was displayed.

Texas WR Isaiah Bond runs a 4.40u on his second try 🤘



Bond was not even the fastest Texas wide receiver at the NFL Combine. Matthew Golden, his Longhorns teammate, bested him with an unofficial time of 4.30 seconds.

As for Worthy’s 2024 record, none of the wide receivers were able to touch it this year.

Bond was a major transfer addition for Texas in 2024, but wound up putting together a modest stat line of 34 catches for 540 yards with five touchdown receptions.

Bond still had the fourth-fastest 40 at the NFL Combine, so it is not as if his showing was a disaster, nor is it likely to significantly impact his draft stock. He just set expectations far too high for himself, and it backfired on him.