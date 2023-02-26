XFL coach hilariously throws team under the bus during in-game interview

If the XFL is looking to distinguish itself from the NFL, one solution may be to have its coaches be as blunt as possible during in-game interviews.

Orlando Guardians coach and former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley was interviewed during Sunday’s XFL game against San Antonio in what turned out to be a 30-12 Orlando loss. Buckley was not happy with his team’s effort, and did not hold back when speaking to ESPN.

We got coaches in the XFL throwing their entire team under the bus 😂pic.twitter.com/f0w0LhZq3G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 26, 2023

“We gotta get different guys in there. Obviously, I got guys out there that are not competing, that are not making plays,” Buckley said. “We gotta get people in there, young men that want to compete and make plays.”

It is not often you will hear a coach openly accuse players of not caring about playing, but Buckley evidently felt he had nothing to lose by doing so.

Buckley was animated during the entire game, as he also chewed out wide receiver Eli Rogers for refusing to come out of the game.

Eli Rodgers doesn't wanna come out the game coach! #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/8JcflemHB0 — The XFL Podcast (@XFLPod) February 26, 2023

So far, the biggest signature of the XFL seems to be a bit of extra savagery, even on the part of the broadcasters.