XFL game ends in huge fight after AJ McCarron sack

Sunday’s XFL game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the DC Defenders ended with a rather wild on-field fight.

The Defenders were attempting to rally for a win and were within 34-28 after a touchdown. They proceeded to take advantage of an XFL rule allowing teams to attempt a play on 4th-and-15 instead of trying an onside kick, but that play ended with Defenders quarterback AJ McCarron getting sacked.

For whatever reason, that sparked a full-scale melee between the two teams in which punches were thrown and at least one helmet was lobbed toward the fray.

We've got an XFL fight 😳 pic.twitter.com/cBsWTfagCI — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 5, 2023

A fight breaks out…. #XFL IS MY FAVORITE IDC a 🍋 was thrown.. pic.twitter.com/8jWMWKEtXU — Dee #sportsncoffee (@DeeLovesSports) March 5, 2023

Another scuffle actually took place after the Battlehawks took a knee to run out the clock on the ensuing play, though it was not as serious as this one.

The XFL would probably prefer to make headlines for reasons other than fights and some other bizarre shenanigans. Still, a brawl might actually be good for fan interest, since the fledgling league needs to get attention however it can in order to survive long-term.