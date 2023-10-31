Young kid’s Mike McDaniel Halloween costume is a big hit

A young boy is going viral for his great Mike McDaniel Halloween costume.

A woman named Chloe Garcia shared a video via social media over the weekend and tagged the NFL and Miami Dolphins with the post. The video shows her 6-year-old nephew dressed just like the Dolphins head coach.

The boy has a headset on, sunglasses, gray sweatsuit, and it’s all topped off with great accessories — a play chart and loose watch around the wrist. The best part is that Garcia synched the video to play with the audio of NBC announcer Mike Tirico’s call of when McDaniel ran away from NBC’s camera person at halftime of the Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Patriots.

NBC even aired the video during “Sunday Night Football,” two days before Halloween.

Garcia told Larry Brown Sports that the boy’s parents came up with the costume idea. The young boy went along with the idea because of his resemblance to McDaniel.

“He is a huge Miami Dolphins fan. He literally watches every game and always has a Dolphin shirt on! He loves (Jaylen) Waddle and Tyreek Hill,” she told Larry Brown Sports.

The Mike McDaniel costume was very popular among Dolphins fans this Halloween.

Mike McDaniel has no idea how popular the Mike McDaniel costume is this year. For example… pic.twitter.com/tqzr1w3WO8 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 30, 2023

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he couldn’t compute the fact he’s a popular Halloween costume in 2023. Well… @_FaustoSanchez says Trick or Treat. pic.twitter.com/DEu3vUbmN0 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 31, 2023

Nobody else recreated the run away from the NBC cameras, but those costumes were pretty good too.

McDaniel couldn’t believe that so many people wanted to dress like him for the occasion.