Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provides update in new video

Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kris Evans provided an update about her former boyfriend in videos posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Videos of the domestic abuse Stacy committed against Evans were shared online beginning Wednesday night and circulated on Thursday. The videos are gruesome and allegedly depict Stacy hitting Evans, throwing her into a TV and slamming her. The alleged incident took place at an apartment on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Oakland, Fla.

An Oakland Police Department statement issued on Thursday said that Stacy fled the scene after police were called Saturday. The police said they believe Stacy has fled the state and are seeking help in obtaining him.

Evans shared updates on the matter in her videos. She said she believes Stacy’s friends “are hiding him.” She is seeking help in locating Stacy so he can be arrested for his alleged crimes.

“He’s still not apprehended. I don’t know why. His friends are hiding him,” Evans says in her video. “Please, if you know anything, contact your local authorities. If you see him, he drives a white Kia Optima. … if you see him or know of any location where he might be, please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

Stacy, 31, played four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2009-2012. He was drafted by the Rams in 2013 and rushed for 1,355 yards and 9 touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL.