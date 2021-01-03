Zac Taylor could be fired by Bengals?

While one report indicates that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s job is safe, the NFL world does not appear so sure.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had reported earlier Sunday that the Bengals are expected to retain Taylor, despite his 6-25-1 record in two seasons. However, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the sense around the league is that Taylor’s job is not safe.

Florio says that Taylor is not seen as being as safe as the report indicates, and there is a rumor that the Bengals could fire their coach. There is some sense that the Bengals might want to reunite quarterback Joe Burrow with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped turn Burrow into a star at LSU. The Bengals may need to move quickly if they want to get Brady, as he may attract head coaching interest from elsewhere.

The Bengals have historically been reluctant to fire coaches they would still have to pay, which would be the case with Taylor and may work in his favor.

Taylor hasn’t really done much in his two seasons, though the Bengals are in the midst of a rebuild. Losing his star rookie to a serious injury isn’t strictly Taylor’s fault, though the team did little to protect him from some brutal hits. Ultimately, it seems this is a situation worth watching.