Bengals player shares amazing story about Zac Taylor’s postgame celebration

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was part of a memorable postgame celebration following the team’s first playoff victory in 31 years. That story gets even better with a previously unknown detail.

Taylor decided to deliver game balls to the city of Cincinnati, and he did so literally after Saturday’s 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight end C.J. Uzomah was among the Cincinnati players that accompanied Taylor around the city, which gave him first-hand knowledge of a pretty great moment.

According to Uzomah, one of the bars Taylor visited actually carded him upon entry.

C.J. Uzomah on @gmfb says Zac Taylor got carded at @MtLookoutTavern delivering the game ball on Saturday night. "The game was too big for that bouncer, he wasn't paying attention, clearly." What an amazing nugget. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 20, 2022

Taylor doesn’t have a very distinctive face, sure. But the guy just coached the Bengals to their first playoff win in over three decades. Come on, guys.

Maybe the bouncer hasn’t forgiven Taylor for some of his more iffy decisions earlier in the season. If the Bengals keep winning, nobody will be able to avoid his face.

Photo: Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter during a Week 17 NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports