Bengals had cool gesture with game balls after first playoff win in 31 years

The Bengals on Saturday won their first playoff game in over three decades. Head coach Zac Taylor said afterword that the game ball would go to the city of Cincinnati, and he wasn’t kidding.

Taylor told his team after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders that he was going to pass out game balls at bars around Cincinnati.

Here’s Bengals coach Zac Taylor talking about the new tradition of delivering game balls around Cincinnati (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/8v4VqR80a1 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 16, 2022

He got right to it. In the video below, you can see Taylor and Bengals punter Kevin Huber presenting some excited bar patrons with a game ball.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor and punter Kevin Huber out delivering another game ball in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/IAsK3UIfb8 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 16, 2022

Bengals fans have been through a lot of misery in recent years. Their team’s playoff win drought was the longest in the NFL. You can understand why Taylor was happy to help snap the torturous streak. The Bengals may have benefitted from a highly controversial call, but that is already a distant memory.