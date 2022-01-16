 Skip to main content
Sunday, January 16, 2022

Bengals had cool gesture with game balls after first playoff win in 31 years

January 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Zac Taylor gives a locker room speech

The Bengals on Saturday won their first playoff game in over three decades. Head coach Zac Taylor said afterword that the game ball would go to the city of Cincinnati, and he wasn’t kidding.

Taylor told his team after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders that he was going to pass out game balls at bars around Cincinnati.

He got right to it. In the video below, you can see Taylor and Bengals punter Kevin Huber presenting some excited bar patrons with a game ball.

Bengals fans have been through a lot of misery in recent years. Their team’s playoff win drought was the longest in the NFL. You can understand why Taylor was happy to help snap the torturous streak. The Bengals may have benefitted from a highly controversial call, but that is already a distant memory.

