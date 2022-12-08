Zach Ertz details severity of his knee injury

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will not return this season due to a knee injury, but he outlined just how bad it was for the first time on Thursday.

Ertz was honored as the team’s Man of the Year on Thursday and spoke while accepting the award. The veteran tight end admitted that he had surgery to correct both a torn ACL and MCL, and faces a lengthy recovery to get back on the field.

#AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL. Hopes to be ready for Week 1 in 2023 but is only in early stages of rehab. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 8, 2022

Ertz is eager to keep playing, but may face an uphill climb to be ready for Week 1. One player who suffered a similar injury ten months ago still is not back on the field.

The veteran tight end turned 32 last month and had been having a solid season for the Cardinals. He had four touchdowns in ten games before going down with the injury on Nov. 13 against the Rams.