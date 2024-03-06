Zach Ertz signs with NFC team

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz has joined his third team in the past two months.

Ertz on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders that could be worth up to $5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source. It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024

As Pelissero notes, Ertz played for new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz had 103 catches over less than two full seasons under Kingsbury.

Ertz was waived by the Cardinals late last season so he could pursue an opportunity with a championship contender. He signed with the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFC Championship Game, but he was not elevated from the practice squad.

Ertz missed most of last season with a quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 7. He was limited to just 27 catches, but he was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection earlier in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are hoping Kingsbury can bring out the best in the 33-year-old.