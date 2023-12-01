Zach Ertz linked to 3 teams after clearing waivers

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz officially cleared waivers on Friday after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, paving the way for him to sign with the contender of his choice. A new report suggests he will have no shortage of interest.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills are teams that could have interest in Ertz, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Zach Ertz wants to land with contender. Candidates could include Kansas City, Baltimore and Buffalo. https://t.co/IFRNKctNDl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2023

Ertz will definitely prioritize contending teams, and the Chiefs and Ravens certainly fit that bill. The Ravens also have the biggest need, having lost tight end Mark Andrews to a season-ending injury last month. The Chiefs obviously have a tight end in Travis Kelce, but need all the receiving help they can get right now.

The 33-year-old Ertz has not been utilized much by the Cardinals this year, and has only 27 catches for 187 yards to his name in 2023. He was a major red zone threat for the Philadelphia Eagles during his prime, and could certainly offer something to a contender, even at this stage of his career.