Zach Wilson announces big personal news

Zach Wilson announced some big personal news on Sunday.

Wilson announced via Instagram that he and girlfriend (now fiancee) Nicolette Dellanno have gotten engaged.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you,” Wilson wrote in his Instagram post announcing the news.

Dellanno also shared the news via Instagram. She tagged the location of her post as Amalfi, Italy.

“Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you,” she wrote.

Wilson’s big engagement comes as he begins a new stage of his NFL career. He is now part of the Denver Broncos after playing three mediocre seasons with the New York Jets.

For his career, the 24-year-old Wilson has passed for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.