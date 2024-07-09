 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 9, 2024

Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend gets engaged after weird love triangle

July 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Zach Wilson with Abbey Gile

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson broke up with his ex-girlfriend a couple of years ago amid some rumors that seemed made for reality TV, and it turns at least some of the gossip was true.

Wilson and his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile began dating in high school and split in early 2022. After they scrubbed one another from their respective social media profiles, a rumor surfaced that Gile had moved on from Wilson to the quarterback’s former BYU teammate, Max Dilne. The relationship between Gile and Dilne became a lasting one.

Dilne, a wide receiver who now plays for the Washington Commanders, shared the news on Monday that he and Gile are engaged.

When Gile began dating Dilne two years ago, internet trolls were quick to accuse her of cheating on Wilson with Wilson’s friend. Gile responded with an explosive allegation against Wilson that implied the former No. 2 overall pick was responsible for the breakup.

Whatever the case, Gile is not the only one who has moved on entirely. The 24-year-old Wilson recently announced that he and his longtime girlfriend have also gotten engaged.

Article Tags

Abbey GileZach Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus