Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile deletes Instagram amid rumors

There has been a lot of gossip recently about Zach Wilson’s personal life, and his ex-girlfriend seems to want it all to blow over.

Wilson and Abbey Gile began dating in high school, but the two broke up earlier this year. Ordinarily we wouldn’t pay much attention to the matter, but things got crazy over the weekend.

On Friday, Dax Milne, who is one of Wilson’s former BYU teammates, posted a photo on Instagram of him with Gile. The post seemed to be an official declaration that he is in a relationship with Gile.

Milne was a friend of Wilson, which led to questions about the receiver going after his former quarterback’s ex-girlfriend. One Instagram user commented on the photo that Gile was being a “homie hopper,” suggesting she went from dating Wilson to dating the quarterback’s friend.

Gile fired back by claiming Wilson is the “real homie hopper.” She then made an explosive allegation in her response, accusing Wilson of “sleeping with his moms best friend.”

Gile has since deleted her Instagram page, but you can see a screenshot of the Instagram comment below:

it brings me no joy to report that…….. Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

Gile’s Instagram page remains deactivated. The timing of her move does not seem like a coincidence.

Wilson has not addressed the situation, but the mere accusation from Gile led to tons of attention towards Wilson over social media.

People around the NFL and beyond have been reacting to the claim that Wilson hooked up with one of his mother’s friends, calling him a “dawg” and the “goat” for the alleged move.

Whether or not the Gile accusation is true, Wilson may have a new relationship, though not with an older woman.

Wilson was spotted with a young lady in Miami a few months ago while vacationing there with his teammate, Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios. It is unclear if Wilson and the woman had just met or were/are dating.

The only thing we know for sure is that Wilson and Gile are no longer together. They had been dating since high school but scrubbed each other from their social media profiles earlier this year. Gile may have just revealed the cause of the breakup.