Zach Wilson had great gift for Jets offensive linemen

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled through a difficult rookie season in 2021. He was also sacked a ton, but that did not stop him from showing love to his offensive line.

Wilson this week gifted the Jets’ offensive linemen with roundtrip JetBlue Mint tickets, which are the equivalent of first class, to anywhere they want to fly. The big guys appreciated it.

Love and appreciate my guys. Thanks for protecting me all season long. Can’t wait to run it back next season. @nyjets @jetblue #partner pic.twitter.com/uWRT0gV1RS — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) January 14, 2022

That was a nice gesture from Wilson, especially after a season in which he was sacked 44 times. Only Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill were sacked more. A lot of those sacks were probably Wilson’s fault, but his offensive line certainly could have done a better job.

We’ve seen plenty of awesome gifts from skill position players to their offensive linemen over the years. Wilson is smart to continue that trend. He will need all the protection he can get in his second NFL season.

Photo: Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports