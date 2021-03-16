Look: Derrick Henry gave Titans OL cool gift to celebrate 2,000-yard season

Derrick Henry knows how to take care of the teammates who take care of him.

Henry gave a cool gift to his Tennessee Titans offensive linemen. He gave them gold chains with personalized pendants to commemorate his 2,000-yard rushing season.

Each pendant says “2K” on one side and has the lineman’s number and name on the other side. There is also a crown atop the pendant representing Henry’s “King” nickname and the rushing crown he won in 2020.

Derrick Henry with a surprise for his O-Line @KingHenry_2 pic.twitter.com/ngAZDCSgci — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 16, 2021

Henry, 27, won the NFL’s rushing title for the second year in a row and also led the league in rushing touchdowns for the second straight year. His 2,027 rushing yards were a career-high mark and the fifth-most all time for a single season.

The Beast from Yulee has long been a fan of gold chains:

@Jason1Goff Derrick Henry getting in on that chain gang membership pic.twitter.com/7xfEGjed6L — Brennan (@brennan_w) January 10, 2017

Now he is sharing that love with his teammates, or at least some of them. The non-linemen were feeling a little left out, as this tweet showed.