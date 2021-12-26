Zach Wilson hooks up Jets fan with tickets to game in awesome video

Zach Wilson may not be having a great rookie season on the field with the New York Jets, but one lucky fan can vouch for the impact he has made off of it.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, shared a video on Instagram Saturday that showed her son giving a Jets fan an awesome Christmas gift. Wilson was at a restaurant where the woman was working when she told him her son is a huge Jets fan. The No. 2 overall pick offered the fan two tickets to Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. She was blown away.

She told @ZachWilson her son is a massive #Jets fan, so he gave her 2 tickets to tomorrow’s game. Awesome stuff. @nyjets pic.twitter.com/ty5FmaQDv7 — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) December 25, 2021

Wilson has struggled in his first NFL season. He has just 1,911 yards passing with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games. New York’s offense has been horrendous, and Wilson had a questionable response when asked about that recently.

The Jets are obviously hoping for better results from Wilson in 2022, but at least he hasn’t stopped connecting with fans.