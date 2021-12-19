Zach Wilson has flippant response to Jets’ offensive struggles

The New York Jets dropped to 3-11 on Sunday after a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and concerns linger about the long-term ability of the offense under rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets were held to less than 300 total yards of offense for the fourth consecutive game, tallying a modest 228 yards against Miami. Though they did score 24 points, one of their touchdowns came in the form of an interception return, and Wilson was limited to just 170 passing yards.

How much of an issue that is depends on who you ask. Wilson did not sound concerned at all when it was pointed out to him that the team had not eclipsed 300 total yards since he reclaimed his starting job.

I asked Zach Wilson how much responsibility falls on him, that the offense is averaging 16 points and hasn’t crossed 300 yards since he’s been back under center. His answer “Yeah I don’t worry about that stuff.” Not a good look from the QB. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 19, 2021

Should Wilson be criticized for this quote? Offenses want to score points, not tally yards, though the two tend to go hand-in-hand. There’s no denying the Jets have been bad on offense, and the quote makes Wilson sound a bit flippant about it.

Wilson probably didn’t mean anything by it, but this is a guy who did pre-draft legwork on playing in New York. He should know that anything and everything could be seized upon.

Photo: Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports