Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive

Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets.

The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).

Speaking with reporters afterwards, Hall revealed the message that Wilson had for the Jets before embarking on the crucial drive.

“‘Let’s go score a f–king touchdown,” Hall quoted Wilson as having said to the team, per Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York.

The 23-year-old Wilson was making his first start of the 2022 season for the Jets. Wilson had missed the first three weeks with a knee injury as the team went 1-2 with veteran backup Joe Flacco under center.

Though Wilson was a bit shaky overall against the Steelers (he went just 18-for-36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions), he definitely spoke that game-winning score into existence here. The rest of the Jets also matched Wilson’s energy in other ways too.