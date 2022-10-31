 Skip to main content
Zach Wilson has concerning quote about throwing the ball away

October 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a series of mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. For a second-year quarterback, that is not terribly surprising, but his response to those mistakes might raise some concerns.

Wilson was criticized for forcing throws during the loss to New England, particularly on one second half interception in which the quarterback essentially pushed a desperation throw into quadruple coverage. Wilson discussed that after the game, and said it was “frustrating” to throw the ball away.

Wilson admits here that he knows he has to be more conservative sometimes, but he definitely sounds like he’s fighting himself a bit. If he can make a miraculous throw, it will certainly look good, but he has to accept that the odds of that happening are pretty low.

The good news for the Jets quarterback? Even if he makes more mistakes, his job security sounds like it’s as good as it can be.

Zach Wilson
