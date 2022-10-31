Zach Wilson has concerning quote about throwing the ball away

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a series of mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. For a second-year quarterback, that is not terribly surprising, but his response to those mistakes might raise some concerns.

Wilson was criticized for forcing throws during the loss to New England, particularly on one second half interception in which the quarterback essentially pushed a desperation throw into quadruple coverage. Wilson discussed that after the game, and said it was “frustrating” to throw the ball away.

Interesting quote from Zach Wilson (re: 2nd + 3rd INTS) "Every time I get out of the pocket. it just gets frustrating to just throw the ball away. That’s what I’ve done the last four weeks to put us in a good position, to not turn the ball over, and for us to win." (Cont) — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 30, 2022

"And so I need to be able to keep doing that when something’s not there. It gets old, getting out and not seeing anything there." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 30, 2022

Wilson admits here that he knows he has to be more conservative sometimes, but he definitely sounds like he’s fighting himself a bit. If he can make a miraculous throw, it will certainly look good, but he has to accept that the odds of that happening are pretty low.

The good news for the Jets quarterback? Even if he makes more mistakes, his job security sounds like it’s as good as it can be.