Everyone said same thing about Jets allowing Zach Wilson to seek trade

The New York Jets have given Zach Wilson permission to pursue a fresh start elsewhere, but many people feel the quarterback is going to have a hard time finding a suitor.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters on Wednesday that the team has informed Wilson he can seek a trade. The question now is whether Wilson’s agent will be able to find a team that wants the former No. 2 overall pick.

After Douglas essentially confirmed that Wilson will not be back with the Jets next season, everyone made a variation of the same joke on social media.

Zach Wilson asking to be traded pic.twitter.com/jo3GH9SMix — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 28, 2024

The Jets trying to trade Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/iAfcLcqhTT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 28, 2024

Though Wilson has looked like a bust through his first three NFL seasons, the Jets should be able to get something for him. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted earlier this month, a quarterback drafted in the top 10 has not been outright cut since Washington moved on from former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III in 2012. Only three first-round quarterbacks since then have been cut, so there is almost always a trade market for talented QBs who flopped with the team that drafted them.

Wilson has appeared in 34 games over three seasons with the Jets. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. While his supporting cast has not been great, Wilson was benched multiple times for poor play. There were also some concerns raised about his character this past season.

There is a reason Wilson was the second pick in the draft three years ago. The 24-year-old will likely have to prove himself as a backup somewhere now, but trading for him will not come with a whole lot of risk.