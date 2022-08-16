Extent of Zach Wilson’s knee injury revealed

The New York Jets have received more good news regarding Zach Wilson’s knee injury.

Wilson injured his knee during New York’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which apparently sounds a lot worse than it actually is. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery and the procedure was deemed a success. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback has not been totally ruled out for Week 1.

Following surgery, #Jets QB Zach Wilson is recovery nicely and still has week 1 in play, source said. No surprises. They’ll be cautious until he’s 100%. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

The recovery plan for #Jets QB Zach Wilson is complicated. There is the bone bruise — which needs rest. And the meniscus, which was trimmed. Rests means off his feet. The team won’t put him on the field until he’s 100%, meaning it may not be Week 1. That said, overall good news — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

That makes it sound unlikely that Wilson will play in the season opener. Either way, he should not miss a ton of time.

The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks. The Jets open up their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11. One intriguing storyline to come from Wilson’s injury is that it puts Joe Flacco in line to start against his former team in Week 1.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, struggled as a rookie. He threw 9 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are hoping for much better play from him in his second season.