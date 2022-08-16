 Skip to main content
Extent of Zach Wilson’s knee injury revealed

August 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have received more good news regarding Zach Wilson’s knee injury.

Wilson injured his knee during New York’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. Tests revealed that he suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which apparently sounds a lot worse than it actually is. Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery and the procedure was deemed a success. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback has not been totally ruled out for Week 1.

That makes it sound unlikely that Wilson will play in the season opener. Either way, he should not miss a ton of time.

The initial recovery period for Wilson was set at 2-4 weeks. The Jets open up their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11. One intriguing storyline to come from Wilson’s injury is that it puts Joe Flacco in line to start against his former team in Week 1.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, struggled as a rookie. He threw 9 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions in 13 games. The Jets are hoping for much better play from him in his second season.

