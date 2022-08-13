 Skip to main content
Zach Wilson gets encouraging news regarding knee injury

August 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The initial word on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury is positive, at least compared to what initial fears suggested.

Multiple reports suggested that Wilson suffered a bone bruise during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that Wilson also suffered a meniscus tear, and is set to miss 2-4 weeks. The meniscus injury will require arthroscopic surgery, but a full repair is not believed to be necessary.

All things considered, this is good news for the Jets. There were initial fears that Wilson had suffered some sort of ACL injury, but that does not appear to be the case right now. If all goes according to plan, he will not miss much time, if any, in the regular season.

Wilson is entering his second NFL season. The former No. 2 overall pick struggled as a rookie, throwing for 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.

