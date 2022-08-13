Zach Wilson gets encouraging news regarding knee injury

The initial word on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury is positive, at least compared to what initial fears suggested.

Multiple reports suggested that Wilson suffered a bone bruise during Friday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brian Costello of the New York Post reported that Wilson also suffered a meniscus tear, and is set to miss 2-4 weeks. The meniscus injury will require arthroscopic surgery, but a full repair is not believed to be necessary.

Jets QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, per sources. He will miss 2-4 weeks. He will get a second opinion, but that is the belief right now. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 13, 2022

Important to note Wilson’s meniscus only needs a trim, not a full repair, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 13, 2022

All things considered, this is good news for the Jets. There were initial fears that Wilson had suffered some sort of ACL injury, but that does not appear to be the case right now. If all goes according to plan, he will not miss much time, if any, in the regular season.

Wilson is entering his second NFL season. The former No. 2 overall pick struggled as a rookie, throwing for 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.