Zach Wilson’s mom exposes fans who trashed her son in DMs

Zach Wilson has had a disappointing rookie season with the New York Jets, and some fans have decided to take out their frustrations by messaging the quarterback’s mother on social media. Lisa Wilson, Zach’s mom, exposed some of those fans on Sunday.

Lisa, who has a big following and is very active on social media, shared some screenshots of direct messages she got on Instagram from Jets fans. One follower told her her “son SUCKS as a QB.” Another wrote that he is glad she has an Instagram page so he can thank her for “creating an incompetent quarterback” and tell her her son is “god awful.”

Wilson’s mother responded to the critics and said she will pray that they find happiness. One then replied with an apology. Egotastic Sports captured some of the screenshots that Lisa shared.

Wilson completed just 19 of 42 passes for 202 yards in Sunday’s 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He has 1,741 yards with just six touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the year. The No. 2 overall pick simply has not looked ready to start in the NFL.

Athletes face a great deal of scrutiny when they play in markets like New York, and some of that has extended to Wilson’s mother. That’s part of the reason Zach said over the summer that he made his mom an offer to delete her page. She decided to keep it, and she clearly doesn’t ignore the noise entirely.