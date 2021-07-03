Zach Wilson’s mom claims son offered her money to delete Instagram

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has apparently had enough of his mother’s social media presence, but not even money will get her to delete her account.

On Friday, Wilson’s mother Lisa posted a video to Instagram claiming her son offered to pay her to delete her account because he was tired of people “treating my mom like crap.” Lisa Wilson says she won’t do it, though, citing women that have told her how much her Instagram videos have improved their lives and how she’s been told her videos are the “only reason they’re getting out of bed.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson asked his mom to shut down her Instagram page – he said he's willing to pay her. This is how she responded.pic.twitter.com/YQAfgDmtjF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 2, 2021

There are definitely some reasons Zach Wilson might want his mom off Instagram that are unrelated to how she’s treated. In May, she made her account private amid criticism over a video she posted that appeared to complain about mandatory mask policies at Disney World.

Some of Lisa Wilson’s Instagram content has been pretty entertaining. That said, her son has done plenty of research on playing quarterback in New York, and he surely knows that the media there will be very interested in his mother’s unusual content. Whether he likes it or not, it doesn’t sound like Lisa and her over 27,000 followers are going anywhere.