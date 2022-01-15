Zach Wilson scrubs girlfriend from Instagram profile amid breakup rumors

Zach Wilson and his longtime girlfriend Abbey Gile are going through a rough time, if their social media profiles are any indication.

The New York Post noted on Thursday that that Gile and Wilson have scrubbed each other from their social media profiles. Gile has made her Twitter and Instagram private. A check of Wilson’s page shows no trace of Gile.

That is bizarre considering the two had been dating since high school. Gile had photos on her profile of Wilson dating back to 2017. Now there are no signs of her anywhere on his pages.

Gile had even attended a Jets-Dolphins game as recently as last month.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in last year’s draft. The former BYU quarterback passed for 2,334 yards, 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns while leading the Jets to three wins.