Zach Wilson finally is being traded to a new team

April 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson is finally being traded.

The New York Jets are trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are sending a sixth-round pick (No. 207) to the Jets and are receiving a seventh-round pick (No. 256). The Jets are also paying some of the $5.5 million salary Wilson is owed for 2024.

The trade will end Wilson’s extremely disappointing Jets career.

The Jets made Wilson the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. Though the 24-year-old showed the ability to make a big play here or there, Wilson just never showed real improvement during his time with the Jets. He passed for 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over 34 regular season games. He also seemed to be mentally done with the Jets after being shuffled in and out of the lineup so much.

In Denver, Wilson will join a quarterback group that includes Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. The Broncos are also a candidate to select a quarterback in the draft. Denver has the No. 12 overall pick.

