Zack Moss makes bold claim about Josh Allen’s arm strength

There is no disputing that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has one of the strongest quarterback arms in the NFL. If one of his teammates it correct, though, his strength may be unparalleled.

Bills running back Zack Moss told Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast that he believes Allen could throw a ball the entire length of the field.

“Probably 100 yards,” Moss said of Allen’s arm strength, via Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports. “Plus, I think, if he just wants to zip it instead of putting air … on the ball, I think he can probably throw it 100-plus. His arm is just — I mean, he has a top-five arm. He’s super strong, and he knows how to use his body to help him get a lot of throws off and stuff like that, so I would say 100-plus.”

Allen wowed at the NFL Combine by throwing a roughly 70-yard pass, and has estimated that he could throw one 75 to 80 yards. That’s great, and gives Allen one of the NFL’s strongest arms, but it’s not the entire length of a football field.

Regardless of Allen’s actual arm strength, the guy is having a great year. He’s surpassed 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career, and he’s led the Bills to the AFC East title. Maybe he’s got this guy to thank for some of that success.