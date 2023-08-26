Adam Sandler has heartwarming tribute after Bob Barker’s death

Legendary game show host Bob Barker died at the age of 99 on Saturday, prompting a huge wave of tributes. While most will remember him as the host of “The Price Is Right,” sports fans will never forget his memorable cameo in “Happy Gilmore.”

Barker, playing himself, famously beat up Adam Sandler’s titular character while partnered for a golf tournament in a scene that became one of the movie’s most famous. That was why Sandler took to social media on Saturday to remember Barker.

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!” Sandler wrote.

Barker will be remembered for many things, but his “Happy Gilmore” cameo was undoubtedly iconic. There is a reason it is so well-remembered over 25 years after the film’s original release.