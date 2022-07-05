Billy Horschel unloads on LIV golfers

A lot of recognizable golfers have accepted their PGA Tour ban to join LIV Golf, but it is safe to say Billy Horschel will not be joining them.

During a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Scottish Open, Horschel unloaded on some of his peers for the way they have gone about joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

“There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites that aren’t telling the truth and that are lying about some things, and I just can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it, as I have been in the past,” Horschel said. “I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour. I have ill will for the comments that they’ve made, comments saying that (PGA Tour commissioner) Jay Monahan doesn’t listen, the PGA Tour doesn’t listen to us.”

Horschel said it is a “complete farce” to say that Monahan and other PGA Tour officials do not listen to players. He added that it is impossible to listen to 200-plus golfers without creating a “complete mess.”

“It’s ridiculous to hear some of these comments some of these guys make saying, ‘Well, you know, this allows me to play less tournaments. I’ve played 30-35 weeks a year.’ No one’s forced you to play that many events,” Horschel said. “The PGA Tour says 15 events minimum. All you have to do is play 15 events and if you keep your (Tour card) in those events, then that’s fine.”

You can hear more of Horschel’s comments below:

🗣️ "There's a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren't telling the truth, that are lying about some things that I can't stand to just sit here and be diplomatic about it" Seven-time PGA Tour Champion, Billy Horschel speaks about the LIV Tour events 👇 pic.twitter.com/3iyq9HR3VD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2022

One of the golfers Horschel was likely taking aim at is Patrick Reed. Like others, Reed said one of the reasons he chose to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Series is so he can play less. A lot of people poked holes in that rationale.

Money is obviously the biggest factor for players that made the jump to LIV. There are other differences between LIV and the PGA Tour that we have already seen golfers take advantage of. But at the end of the day, most of it comes down to money. Horschel probably wants his fellow golfers to just admit that.