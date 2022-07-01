 Skip to main content
Bryson DeChambeau taking advantage of 1 big difference playing in LIV Golf

July 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bryson DeChambeau finishes a swing

Jun 26, 2020; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays from the 18th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau is enjoying playing in his second LIV Golf event. He is also taking advantage of one big difference between playing in the LIV series vs. the PGA Tour.

Golf Digest reporter Dan Rapaport shared a photo on Wednesday noting that DeChambeau had a full squad of media content people with him on the course. The content recorded by DeChambeau’s team can then be used on the golfer’s social media channels.

LIV Golf does not currently have a TV deal and has encouraged DeChambeau to create/share content.

As Rapaport noted, there are differing circumstances for LIV. LIV Golf is new and looking for all the publicity they can get, which helps explain why they would encourage DeChambeau to create content; that’s free advertising for them. If they had a TV deal, then they would need to work in accordance with their media rights partner, which would likely place limits on what a golfer can do.

Circumstances won’t always allow for someone like DeChambeau to have his full content team follow him around the course. But for now, he’s taking advantage of the circumstances and seems to be very happy doing so.

Interestingly, the restrictions the PGA Tour places on golfers when it comes to owning/creating content is one of the issues that really upset Phil Mickelson.

