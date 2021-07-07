Is this the real reason Brooks Koepka rolled his eyes at Bryson DeChambeau?

There have been several theories about why Brooks Koepka became so disgusted with Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship this year that he lost his train of thought during a TV interview, and the latest comes from an unlikely source.

DeChambeau and his caddie, Tim Tucker, recently announced that they are going to take some time apart. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network found out some information about that split and shared it during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week. According to Rapoport, DeChambeau and Tucker have “long been at odds.” Other players on the PGA Tour supposedly do not appreciate the way DeChambeau treats Tucker, and Koepka’s infamous eye rolling (video here) may have been evidence of that.

Rapoport says Koepka reacted the way he did during that Golf Channel interview because he heard DeChambeau scolding Tucker.

“That was because — from what I was told by a source — DeChambeau was yelling at his caddie and Koepka had to listen to it and didn’t like it, so that’s why he stopped the interview,” Rapoport said.

You can see the clip of Rapoport’s explanation below:

Koepka never said what DeChambeau did to set him off during that interview. This is at least the third explanation we have heard. The one that made the most sense to us is that Koepka was annoyed at the fact that DeChambeau was wearing metal spikes and rolled his eyes at the sound of the spikes on the pavement. DeChambeau’s response to the incident made it seem like that was the reason.

Another theory is that Koepka was talking in the interview about putting being difficult and DeChambeau chirped in his ear about hitting the ball on the right line. It seems highly unlikely that Koepka would not have turned around if that were the case.

Rapoport’s theory is probably the second-best one we have heard. We may never know what actually happened.