Brooks Koepka blasted himself with ‘Korn Ferry’ line

Brooks Koepka ripped himself with a funny self-deprecating line over the weekend.

Koepka played in LIV Golf’s Singapore event over the weekend and finished second behind winner Joaquin Niemann. Koepka was on the 201-yard, par-3 8th hole during the second round and missed the green with his first shot.

“Oh, you should go back to the Korn Ferry,” Koepka was caught muttering to himself.

After his shot turned out better than expected, someone said “I wouldn’t go there just yet” to Koepka.

Koepka made par on that hole and finished his round at 2-under. His play was much sharper in the final round on Sunday as he shot a 6-under 65. That tied Niemann who also shot a 65. The difference is Niemann shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday to account for the five-shot difference between the players in the final standings.

The funny thing about Koepka’s comment is that he never played on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental tour for those who either haven’t qualified for the PGA Tour or were unable to stick on the PGA Tour. When Koepka began his professional golf career, he did so on Europe’s Challenge Tour.

The 34-year-old Koepka has 21 total wins as a pro, including five majors. There have been some recent rumors about him having interest in rejoining the PGA Tour.