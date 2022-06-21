Another golf superstar reportedly leaves PGA Tour for LIV

LIV Golf continues to poach star talent away from the PGA Tour, and it appears Brooks Koepka is the latest big name to commit to the new league.

Koepka sparked speculation among golf fans on Monday night when he scrubbed all references to the PGA Tour from his social media profiles. Many interpreted the change as a sign that he is preparing to announce his move to LIV Golf.

According to James Corrigan of The Telegraph, that is the case. Koepka is expected to announce that he has signed with LIV Golf and play in next week’s tournament in Portland, Ore. That will be the first LIV event in the United States.

Koepka’s younger brother Chase has already signed with the Saudi-backed LIV league. Dustin Johnson signed a $150 million deal with LIV, and Koepka’s contract will likely be similar.

Koepka made the cut at the US Open over the weekend but finished 55th with a score of 12-over. The four-time major champion blasted reporters before the tournament when he was asked about LIV Golf (video here).

All of the golfers who have signed with LIV have been banned from competing in PGA Tour events. Major tournaments are not directly governed by the Tour, so it is unclear if LIV players will continue to be allowed to partake in them.