Brooks Koepka rips reporters over LIV Golf questions

The recent launch of the LIV Golf series has dominated the conversation leading up to the 2022 US Open, and Brooks Koepka made it clear on Tuesday that he is tired of hearing about the new league.

Koepka became irritated during his press conference at The Country Club in Brookline when he was asked a LIV Golf question. He accused the media of creating a “black cloud” over one of the most important golf events of the year.

Brooks Koepka on the LIV Golf situation:

"I don't understand. I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks." — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) June 14, 2022

Some of the biggest names in golf have signed with LIV and been suspended from the PGA Tour, so the story is quite significant. Still, there are many other players and fans who feel similarly to Koepka and want to get back to focusing on the major tournament that is about to be played.

Questions about the LIV Golf series led to an extremely awkward press conference for Phil Mickelson on Monday (video here). It is hardly a surprise that Koepka, a two-time US Open champion, is aggravated by all the attention the new league is receiving.