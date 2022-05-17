Brooks Koepka had mishap before PGA Championship press conference

Brooks Koepka will be looking to win his third PGA Championship when he tees it up at Southern Hills Country Club on Thursday, and he is hoping things go a lot more smoothly for him as the week goes on.

Koepka showed up late to his scheduled press conference ahead of the PGA Championship on Tuesday. He explained why in a funny video he posted on social media. The four-time major champion somehow locked himself out of his car while the car was running, which seems almost impossible with modern technology.

A short while after, Koepka shared an update saying someone from the PGA brought an extra key and unlocked the car, which was likely a courtesy car from event organizers. Fortunately, the little mishap did not cost him much time.

Koepka is not always a fan of technology, which we saw when he snatched a phone away from a fan during a tournament last month (video here). Hopefully Tuesday’s incident is not a preview of things to come.