Brooks Koepka trolled Bryson DeChambeau yet again

Brooks Koepka couldn’t resist trolling Bryson DeChambeau this week.

Koepka and DeChambeau have had a lengthy back-and-forth, with most of it centering around criticism of how much time DeChambeau takes between shots. Things even got personal with a few jabs traded earlier this year.

On Thursday at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif., Koepka had some fun with his nemesis.

“There’s no reason to be scientific with all the numbers and stuff like that on TrackMan, just go out and go play,” Koepka said in an interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.

Just in case you aren’t sure whether Koepka was trolling DeChambeau, keep in mind that he couldn’t resist smiling as he made his remark.

Koepka is known for his relaxed and carefree attitude, while DeChambeau is viewed as much more focused as a golf junkie, so their personality styles are in contrast.

Koepka has the edge at the PGA Championship so far. He is six under through two rounds, which is two back of the lead. DeChambeau is two under and tied for 25th.