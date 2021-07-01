Brooks Kopeka trolls Bryson DeChambeau over caddie quitting

The rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is alive and well, and it is Koepka who fired the latest shot.

DeChambeau confirmed to ESPN’s Michael Collins on Thursday that he will have a new caddie for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this week. DeChambeau said his longtime caddie, Tim Tucker, has not quit but that the two will be taking some time apart. Tucker was on the bag for DeChambeau at the start of the week.

It is unclear why the two are taking a break, but they did the same when Tucker quit in 2017. In what was an extremely passive aggressive response to the news, Koepka decided to show appreciation for his own caddie on Twitter.

Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it @RickyElliott appreciation day! pic.twitter.com/cNvD2VX8Nh — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 1, 2021

For anyone who thought the timing might have been a coincidence, Koepka was sure to remove all doubt.

It just became caddie appreciation day! https://t.co/nb6o9GZPaN — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 1, 2021

That was yet another reminder that the hatred between Koepka and DeChambeau runs deep. Brooks may not even know why DeChambeau’s caddie needs space, but it doesn’t matter.

The bad blood between DeChambeau and Koepka appeared to start two years ago when Koepka called out DeChambeau over his slow play. Perhaps the best example of the mutual disdain was when Koepka lost his train of thought during an interview at the PGA Championship this year because he was so disgusted when DeChambeau walked by him. You can see that video here.