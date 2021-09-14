Look: Bryson DeChambeau has insane long drive practice routine

Bryson DeChambeau is preparing to compete for the United States in the Ryder Cup this week, but the 2020 U.S. Open champion will also appear in the Long Driver’s Association World Championship toward the end of the month. We’d say DeChambeau seems to be focused more on the latter, but you never really know with him.

Long drive specialist Martin Borgmeier shared some clips on Tuesday that showed DeChambeau sending golf balls into orbit. His ball speed registered at 205 mph in one of them.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup and World Long Drive prep looks intense. (via Instagram/@martinborgmeier) pic.twitter.com/avM78dApie — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) September 14, 2021

For reference, the fastest average ball speed on the PGA Tour this season was 190.94 mph. Cameron Champ topped the list, while DeChambeau was a close second with 190.72.

DeChambeau is known for having a big drive and swinging out of his shoes. It’s the reason he’s erratic off the tee at times, even if he has blamed his club manufacturer in the past. The long drive event will be a great place for him to test his limits.