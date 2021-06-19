 Skip to main content
Bryson DeChambeau had a midnight epiphany during US Open

June 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is known for being a quirky guy. So this story about him from the US Open fits right into his character.

DeChambeau likes to hit some balls after he completes a round. He kept with that practice after hitting a two-over 73 at Torrey Pines on Thursday. The session went for a while and continued even when it was dark.

DeChambeau wasn’t able to resolve the issue that was bothering him through his practice round. However, the 27-year-old golfer says he discovered something in the middle of the night. After having his epiphany, DeChambeau tried out his idea in the morning.

Whatever DeChambeau thought of worked, because he shot two-under on Friday to put himself in contention.

DeChambeau’s methods seem odd to many, but they work for him.

