Bryson DeChambeau had a midnight epiphany during US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is known for being a quirky guy. So this story about him from the US Open fits right into his character.

DeChambeau likes to hit some balls after he completes a round. He kept with that practice after hitting a two-over 73 at Torrey Pines on Thursday. The session went for a while and continued even when it was dark.

There are no lights on the driving range. It’s been dark for an hour. Here’s a video of Bryson DeChambeau hitting balls in the pitch black pic.twitter.com/HqrJxw1sX1 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 18, 2021

DeChambeau wasn’t able to resolve the issue that was bothering him through his practice round. However, the 27-year-old golfer says he discovered something in the middle of the night. After having his epiphany, DeChambeau tried out his idea in the morning.

Bryson on his pitch-black range session: "I didn't find anything. I found something this morning…I was sleeping and it came to me in the middle of the night, woke up, and I was like hmmm, I'm going to try this. So I went out and tried it and it worked." Middle of the night!!! — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 18, 2021

Whatever DeChambeau thought of worked, because he shot two-under on Friday to put himself in contention.

DeChambeau’s methods seem odd to many, but they work for him.