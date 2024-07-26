Bryson DeChambeau issues clarification about video with Donald Trump

Bryson DeChambeau issued a clarification this week regarding the video he made with Donald Trump.

DeChambeau has created a series on YouTube called “Break 50” where he plays a round of golf hitting from the red tees, which are located much closer to the hole than the standard black tees where pros hit from. Chambeau’s challenge is to achieve a score below 50 for his round. During his round, Chambeau is accompanied by someone famous.

In the past, DeChambeau has recorded episodes with the likes of Sergio Garcia and Paige Spiranac. This week though he released his most popular episode: his special guest was Trump.

Since being released on Tuesday, the episode of DeChambeau with Trump has been viewed over 7 million times at the time this story was published.

The timing of the video’s publishing raised numerous questions from viewers, such as why the Republican presidential nominee did not have a bandage or anything by his ear. DeChambeau explained to his viewers the reason: the video was recorded in early July, before Trump was shot during a July 13 political rally in Butler, Pa.

“To confirm and clear any speculation, the Break 50 video with @realDonaldTrump was filmed during the first week of July, before I traveled overseas and prior to the incident that occurred in Butler, PA,” DeChambeau wrote in a post on X.

DeChambeau also made clear that recording the video with Trump was not a political statement. He said that he invited both Trump and Joe Biden to appear on the program with him and only Trump accepted. President Joe Biden was still the Democratic presidential nominee at the time of the invitation.

“To be clear, this is about golf and giving back to our nation’s veterans, not politics. A few weeks ago I reached out to both parties’ presidential campaigns and @realDonaldTrump was down for the challenge. It is an incredible honor to be able to enjoy a round of golf with any sitting or former president, and all have an open invitation to join me for a round of Break 50 anytime,” DeChambeau wrote.

DeChambeau is donating money raised during the Break 50 challenge to the Wounded Warrior Project.

You can see his episode with Trump: