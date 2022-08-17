Cam Smith had awesome gesture for fan hit by ball

Cam Smith had an awesome gesture for a fan who was hit by one of his drives over the weekend.

Smith finished tied for 13th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. The Australian golfer also made a fan’s day.

Fan Blake Jaros was attending the third round on Saturday and spent the day following Smith. Smith’s playing partner Ryan Palmer hit his drive near Jaros on the par-4 7th. The ball landed in an attendant’s bag. Jaros took out his phone to take a picture of the ball when he heard someone yell “incoming!”

Jaros covered his head with one hand but was still holding his phone out with his other hand. Smith’s drive hit Jaros’ thumb and the screen of his phone.

“As Cam walked over, I jokingly said, ‘Cam, you broke my phone.’ He laughed and said, ‘I’m sorry,” Jaros told Golf Channel.

Smith then tried to make amends. He took out a glove and signed it for the fan. He also wrote down the fan’s phone number in his yardage book and promised to get the fan a new phone.

@MattVincenziPGA @TapItIn3 A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment. pic.twitter.com/y0pHLFan9k — Blake Krassenstein (@titanjBj21) August 16, 2022

Thanks to Smith, Jaros went from an iPhone 8 to an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6oKfesezvA — Blake Krassenstein (@titanjBj21) August 16, 2022

What a sweet deal for the fan.

Smith is currently dealing with a hip injury that led him to withdraw from this week’s BMW Championship.