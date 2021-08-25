Cameron Smith shares why missing out on $15 million prize would not bother him

Cameron Smith is squarely in the hunt to win the FedEx Cup, as he is third in the standings heading into the BMW Championship this week. The winner of the FedEx Cup will earn a $15 million bonus, but Smith apparently is not all that motivated by the massive prize.

Smith, who lost to Tony Finau in a playoff at the Northern Trust on Monday, was asked this week what he would do if he won the $15 million FedEx Cup bonus. You might be surprised by his response.

“I don’t know. I’m pretty set, to be honest,” Smith said, via Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine. “I’m good. I’m good with what I’ve got. I don’t know what I’d do, to be honest. Maybe (buy) some more fishing equipment.”

That is certainly a refreshing, if not unexpected, take from Smith. It also speaks to how much money the 28-year-old Australian has made during his golf career. Smith has more than $17 million in career earnings on the course. That doesn’t take into account any endorsement deals he has, so you can understand why he feels comfortable with his financial situation.

Smith has quickly become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour. He and his fantastic mullet were locked in while setting a course record at Liberty National on Saturday. His indifference to the $15 million FedEx Cup prize will probably add to his popularity.