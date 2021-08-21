Cam Smith and his mullet set course record at Liberty National

Cam Smith was on fire at The Northern Trust on Saturday and narrowly missed shooting a 59. Instead, he shot a par on 18 and settled for the course record at Liberty National Country Club at Jersey City, New Jersey.

Smith made six birdies on the front nine and added five more on the back nine to shoot his 60. The 11-under round put him at 16-under for the tournament.

Here is a look at his sparkling scorecard.

That is some scorecard for Cam Smith. Currently leads by 2. ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ pic.twitter.com/uMLEslsPVG — Golf Australia (@GolfAust) August 21, 2021

11 birdies and one record making smile. pic.twitter.com/dGurjzkumZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2021

Shots like this on 14 helped him shoot his 60.

Cameron Smith taps in for his NINTH birdie today. He now leads by two @TheNTGolf. https://t.co/yfffXGTsrx pic.twitter.com/iwd7PkpVPC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 21, 2021

Smith and his mullet were just locked in.

There seems to be something special with The Northern Trust. You may recall that Scottie Scheffler shot the illustrious 59 at The Northern Trust last year. However, that took place at TPC Boston, not Liberty National.