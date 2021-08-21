 Skip to main content
Cam Smith and his mullet set course record at Liberty National

August 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cam Smith

Cam Smith was on fire at The Northern Trust on Saturday and narrowly missed shooting a 59. Instead, he shot a par on 18 and settled for the course record at Liberty National Country Club at Jersey City, New Jersey.

Smith made six birdies on the front nine and added five more on the back nine to shoot his 60. The 11-under round put him at 16-under for the tournament.

Here is a look at his sparkling scorecard.

Shots like this on 14 helped him shoot his 60.

Smith and his mullet were just locked in.

There seems to be something special with The Northern Trust. You may recall that Scottie Scheffler shot the illustrious 59 at The Northern Trust last year. However, that took place at TPC Boston, not Liberty National.

.

