Charles Barkley makes decision on LIV commentary gig

Charles Barkley has made a definitive statement on a potential broadcasting gig for LIV Golf.

Barkley told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that he would not do broadcast work for LIV, citing his commitments to Turner Sports and “Inside the NBA” as the key reason.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said Friday. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley added that he made his decision on Thursday because he did not want to leave Turner and his sponsors hanging.

LIV and Barkley had been engaged in a rather public flirtation recently, especially when Barkley took part in the new tour’s pro-am event this week. He had suggested that it would take a huge offer to get him to accept, so the possibility was perhaps remote all along.

Barkley may have been more open to the job if he could do it while simultaneously upholding his TNT responsibilities. That apparently was not an option, which probably helped with the quick decision.