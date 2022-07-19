Charles Barkley could give up ‘Inside the NBA’ for new opportunity?

Charles Barkley is planning to meet with LIV Golf to discuss a possible role for him with the new Saudi-backed league. Some have wondered how that might impact his job with TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” and one person who knows Barkley well says the Hall of Famer may be considering a total career change.

Barkley confirmed last week that he is going to sit down with Greg Norman to see what LIV may have to offer. Dan Patrick discussed the news on his show Tuesday. Patrick implied that he spoke with Barkley about the possibility of Sir Charles taking a job with LIV.

“He might have to leave TNT. That’s why this is a huge deal,” Patrick said. “Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this. What I was told this morning is Charles knows he may have to leave TNT. That would be bad for everybody.”

Patrick added that the goal for LIV is likely to see if they can secure a TV deal. You can hear more of his comments below:

Dan Patrick says he was told by Charles Barkley he may need to leave TNT if he joins LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/2brmHS39K0 — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) July 19, 2022

While many people have criticized golfers for jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, Barkley openly supported those athletes for following the money. He had a hilariously savage quote about it last month.

The idea of Barkley becoming a full-time golf analyst might seem impossible, but LIV has seemingly endless financial resources. The new league isn’t just poaching superstar golfers. They also secured a deal with one of golf’s biggest media personalities. If they somehow lure Barkley away from TNT, that would rock the media landscape of two sports.